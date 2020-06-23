225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

Million dollar view from the living room overlooking golf course fairway. Condo was rehabbed just over a year ago, to include refurbished oak floor in living room/dining room, new tile, toilet and vanity in guest bath, new counters, mirror in master bath. Master tub and toilet are separate from the dual sink vanity. Both bedrooms are carpeted; master bedroom to include a very large walk-in closet. Washer, dryer, range and microwave one year old. Side by side refrigerator and freezer with ice and water dispenser. Kitchen is spacious with many cabinets and large pantry. In addition there is storage room with shelves for extra inside storage, an entry coat closet, and separate laundry room. Rehab included creating open concept wood bar between kitchen and living room. Bar bench will be included with condo, though otherwise unfurnished. Water, trash, basic cable, wi-fi and two cable boxes included in rental price.