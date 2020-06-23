All apartments in Largo
Largo, FL
225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:04 PM

225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE

225 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

225 Country Club Drive, Largo, FL 33771
East Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Million dollar view from the living room overlooking golf course fairway. Condo was rehabbed just over a year ago, to include refurbished oak floor in living room/dining room, new tile, toilet and vanity in guest bath, new counters, mirror in master bath. Master tub and toilet are separate from the dual sink vanity. Both bedrooms are carpeted; master bedroom to include a very large walk-in closet. Washer, dryer, range and microwave one year old. Side by side refrigerator and freezer with ice and water dispenser. Kitchen is spacious with many cabinets and large pantry. In addition there is storage room with shelves for extra inside storage, an entry coat closet, and separate laundry room. Rehab included creating open concept wood bar between kitchen and living room. Bar bench will be included with condo, though otherwise unfurnished. Water, trash, basic cable, wi-fi and two cable boxes included in rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
No, 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE has a pool.
Does 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
