Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, THIS 2 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE WITH A POOL IS CENTRALLY LOCATED IN THE HEARD OF LARGO.

This home is just 2.5 mile from the pristine beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. 4 Blocks from Taylor Lake Park and the Pinellas Trail. Enjoy miles of biking, jogging or just a relaxing stroll around the lake. Too hot then just relax by the private pool or spend some time in the shade in screened in patio. The back yard is fully fence and pet friendly.