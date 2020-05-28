215 20TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walk to the City of Belleair's many shopping and dining options..... just a short walk from this home. A quick 5 minute drive to the beautiful beaches of Belleair Shores and Belleair Beach. This home has 3BD/2BA.. PLUS 1 car garage and a 1 car covered carport. Surrounded in majestic oak trees...the lot providing much shade from the sun. Over a 1/4 acre with over-sized fenced in backyard includes a large screened-in porch. Your pets will love this extra large shaded backyard. Kitchen includes updated cabinets with soft close drawers, solid stone counter tops, newer stainless appliances and newer flooring thought out the home. The garage AND carport provide for coverage of 2 vehicles, along with a large beautiful paver brick driveway!!! Great Location, Great Home, and ready for immediate occupancy.