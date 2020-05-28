All apartments in Largo
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:24 AM

215 20TH STREET NW

215 20th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

215 20th Street Northwest, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walk to the City of Belleair's many shopping and dining options..... just a short walk from this home. A quick 5 minute drive to the beautiful beaches of Belleair Shores and Belleair Beach. This home has 3BD/2BA.. PLUS 1 car garage and a 1 car covered carport. Surrounded in majestic oak trees...the lot providing much shade from the sun. Over a 1/4 acre with over-sized fenced in backyard includes a large screened-in porch. Your pets will love this extra large shaded backyard. Kitchen includes updated cabinets with soft close drawers, solid stone counter tops, newer stainless appliances and newer flooring thought out the home. The garage AND carport provide for coverage of 2 vehicles, along with a large beautiful paver brick driveway!!! Great Location, Great Home, and ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 20TH STREET NW have any available units?
215 20TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 215 20TH STREET NW have?
Some of 215 20TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 20TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
215 20TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 20TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 20TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 215 20TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 215 20TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 215 20TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 20TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 20TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 215 20TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 215 20TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 215 20TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 215 20TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 20TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 20TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 20TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
