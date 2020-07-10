1954 Brookstone Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9ff111063 ---- This is a 3 Bedroom,2 Bathroom home. Has a big family room with a fireplace, Dinning room, living room, and a Breakfast bar. This home also has a screened in pool with pool care included, 2 car garage with opener, and washer and dryer hook ups. First month's rent, security deposit, and admin fee of $295.00 due for move-in. This property does not accept section 8. A higher security deposit may be required based on credit screening.