1741 Trotter Road

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138634



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1420 which includes the first months rent. This duplex has a fenced yard and sits in a highly desireable area of Largo. The unit has a private washer/dryer hookup. It is very close to the beaches, Largo Mall and shopping/retail. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.