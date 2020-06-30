All apartments in Largo
Last updated January 7 2020

1741 Trotter Road

1741 Trotter Road · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Trotter Road, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138634

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1420 which includes the first months rent. This duplex has a fenced yard and sits in a highly desireable area of Largo. The unit has a private washer/dryer hookup. It is very close to the beaches, Largo Mall and shopping/retail. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Tile flooring,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Trotter Road have any available units?
1741 Trotter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 1741 Trotter Road currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Trotter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Trotter Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1741 Trotter Road is pet friendly.
Does 1741 Trotter Road offer parking?
No, 1741 Trotter Road does not offer parking.
Does 1741 Trotter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Trotter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Trotter Road have a pool?
No, 1741 Trotter Road does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Trotter Road have accessible units?
No, 1741 Trotter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Trotter Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 Trotter Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 Trotter Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 Trotter Road does not have units with air conditioning.

