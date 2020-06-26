1721 DUNBAR LANE

Amenities

Beautiful Clearwater home for rent on a quiet cul de sac. This three bedroom two bath home has ample enough space for a larger family and/ or one with a couple fur babies as well! Enter into a spacious open floor plan with living room/dining room combo. Both front bedrooms have custom built-in cabinets along with hardwood laminate flooring and a shared hallway bath with tub. The roomy, freshly painted 3rd bedroom is located in the rear of the house and is adjacent to the cozy den area which boasts a beautiful granite faced wood burning fireplace. This room flows to an additional living area,also recently painted. A good size space with a pass through ftom the kitchen and a built in XL doggie door that exits to the very spacious fenced-in backyard. There is also a large shed that could be used as a workshop, as lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Back inside you’ll see the kitchen featuring beautiful granite countertops and wood cabinetry along with stainless steel appliances. Next to that is the converted garage that has been turned into an office area/ laundry room along with the 2nd bath and walk in shower. This room could easily be used as a 4th bedroom!..Circular driveway, newer roof and 2009 A/C with a wifi thermostat. Close to shopping, restaurants, Largo Central Park and rec center, and of course you’re only 20 min from the beach! Schedule your appointment today!