Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1721 DUNBAR LANE
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1721 DUNBAR LANE

1721 Dunbar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Dunbar Lane, Largo, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Clearwater home for rent on a quiet cul de sac. This three bedroom two bath home has ample enough space for a larger family and/ or one with a couple fur babies as well! Enter into a spacious open floor plan with living room/dining room combo. Both front bedrooms have custom built-in cabinets along with hardwood laminate flooring and a shared hallway bath with tub. The roomy, freshly painted 3rd bedroom is located in the rear of the house and is adjacent to the cozy den area which boasts a beautiful granite faced wood burning fireplace. This room flows to an additional living area,also recently painted. A good size space with a pass through ftom the kitchen and a built in XL doggie door that exits to the very spacious fenced-in backyard. There is also a large shed that could be used as a workshop, as lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Back inside you’ll see the kitchen featuring beautiful granite countertops and wood cabinetry along with stainless steel appliances. Next to that is the converted garage that has been turned into an office area/ laundry room along with the 2nd bath and walk in shower. This room could easily be used as a 4th bedroom!..Circular driveway, newer roof and 2009 A/C with a wifi thermostat. Close to shopping, restaurants, Largo Central Park and rec center, and of course you’re only 20 min from the beach! Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 DUNBAR LANE have any available units?
1721 DUNBAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1721 DUNBAR LANE have?
Some of 1721 DUNBAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 DUNBAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1721 DUNBAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 DUNBAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1721 DUNBAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1721 DUNBAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1721 DUNBAR LANE offers parking.
Does 1721 DUNBAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 DUNBAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 DUNBAR LANE have a pool?
No, 1721 DUNBAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1721 DUNBAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 1721 DUNBAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 DUNBAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 DUNBAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 DUNBAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1721 DUNBAR LANE has units with air conditioning.
