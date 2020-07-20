All apartments in Largo
1630 Jefferson Ave # 1
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

1630 Jefferson Ave # 1

1630 Jefferson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Jefferson Ave, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Tara Gardens is a wonderful place for you. Comfortably located in Largo's 33770 area, our community gives you a variety of nearby highlights to indulge in. We showcase 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Our selection of amenities and features is too good to miss. Enjoy smoke-free apartments, wash your clothes at the on-site laundry, and email, surf and work with access to hi-speed internet. That and much more is waiting for you!

1630 Jefferson st, Largo, FL 33770

give me a call at 7272651877 if you have any questions

(RLNE4993268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 have any available units?
1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 have?
Some of 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 offers parking.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 have a pool?
No, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 have accessible units?
No, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1630 Jefferson Ave # 1 has units with air conditioning.
