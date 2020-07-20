1630 Jefferson Ave # 1

Amenities
Tara Gardens is a wonderful place for you. Comfortably located in Largo's 33770 area, our community gives you a variety of nearby highlights to indulge in. We showcase 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Our selection of amenities and features is too good to miss. Enjoy smoke-free apartments, wash your clothes at the on-site laundry, and email, surf and work with access to hi-speed internet. That and much more is waiting for you!
1630 Jefferson st, Largo, FL 33770
give me a call at 7272651877 if you have any questions
(RLNE4993268)