1630 Jefferson Ave # 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Tara Gardens is a wonderful place for you. Comfortably located in Largo's 33770 area, our community gives you a variety of nearby highlights to indulge in. We showcase 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Our selection of amenities and features is too good to miss. Enjoy smoke-free apartments, wash your clothes at the on-site laundry, and email, surf and work with access to hi-speed internet. That and much more is waiting for you!



1630 Jefferson st, Largo, FL 33770



give me a call at 7272651877 if you have any questions



(RLNE4993268)