163 11TH STREET SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental home with large fenced yard. This home backs up to the Pinellas Trail, is close to shopping, hospitals, dining, schools and beaches. There is a double gate for your bigger toys to be parked inside the yard. The inside utility room has plenty of room for storage/office/crafts and has washer/dryer hookups. You get a rural feeling here with all the openness and the huge oak trees. The best thing about this home, lawn maintenance is provided by the landlord. Pet friendly. Come make this your new place.