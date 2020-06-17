14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD

Amenities

AVAILABLE MONTHLY SHORT TERM MONTH MINIMUM. BOOKED DEC-APRIL 2020. Cute, fully furnished, remodeled ground level corner efficiency condo available at Walsingham Condos. Very cute with a queen Murphy Bed, Double small sleeper in LR and really cute kitchen. Nice computer/TV wall unit. Nice remodeled full bathroom with a walk-in shower. Nice tile floors. It’s a perfect location if you want to be just off the beach but want to be within walking distance to the water and sand. Community has a large heated pool and nice picnic area. Walk west across Intracoastal bridge to the beach or all the great beach restaurants like Crabby’s, Slyce, LuLu’s and more. Also walk distance to Publix, Bealls Outlet, Banking, Dollar Tree, VFW, and walk across the street to the nature park. Rates vary depending on month(s) booked. Room measurements are approximate. This unit is an efficiency condo. Call for availability.