Largo, FL
14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD

14531 Walsingham Road · (727) 269-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14531 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL 33774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
AVAILABLE MONTHLY SHORT TERM MONTH MINIMUM. BOOKED DEC-APRIL 2020. Cute, fully furnished, remodeled ground level corner efficiency condo available at Walsingham Condos. Very cute with a queen Murphy Bed, Double small sleeper in LR and really cute kitchen. Nice computer/TV wall unit. Nice remodeled full bathroom with a walk-in shower. Nice tile floors. It’s a perfect location if you want to be just off the beach but want to be within walking distance to the water and sand. Community has a large heated pool and nice picnic area. Walk west across Intracoastal bridge to the beach or all the great beach restaurants like Crabby’s, Slyce, LuLu’s and more. Also walk distance to Publix, Bealls Outlet, Banking, Dollar Tree, VFW, and walk across the street to the nature park. Rates vary depending on month(s) booked. Room measurements are approximate. This unit is an efficiency condo. Call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD have any available units?
14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD have?
Some of 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD offer parking?
No, 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD has a pool.
Does 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
