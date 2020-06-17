1409 ADAMS CIRCLE E

Amenities
Enjoy this wonderful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Town Home located in serene Adams Landing. This unit has everything you need and located minutes to shopping, schools, golf, and world class beaches. Upstairs contains 2 nice sized bedrooms and a loft area for an office or however you would like to decorate. There is a washer and dryer for your convenience and a good sized garage for your auto and other belongings. There is a private fenced in back yard for you to enjoy. Downstairs has a good sized half bathroom for your guests and hallway closet for even more storage. Come and see this gem, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of today.