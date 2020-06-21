All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE

13940 Anona Heights Drive · (727) 688-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL 33774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries. Looking for a place to feel like home? This corner lot villa overlooks the bright green lawn providing plenty of natural daylight. Enjoy your coffee from your enclosed front porch if you'd like. Also, there is a laundry room located just in the carport for your easy access. Worry free rental with new roof and AC! Your community pool is just down the street next to the clubhouse for those hotter days; awaiting you with all your friendly neighbors, and crystal blue water.. you don't want to miss out. Make your appointments today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE have any available units?
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE have?
Some of 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity