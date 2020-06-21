13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries. Looking for a place to feel like home? This corner lot villa overlooks the bright green lawn providing plenty of natural daylight. Enjoy your coffee from your enclosed front porch if you'd like. Also, there is a laundry room located just in the carport for your easy access. Worry free rental with new roof and AC! Your community pool is just down the street next to the clubhouse for those hotter days; awaiting you with all your friendly neighbors, and crystal blue water.. you don't want to miss out. Make your appointments today!