13660 Forest Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Forest Lakes at Largo Fantasitc Townhome in Forest Lakes at Largo 2br/1.5 bath - community pool - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Nice, Quiet Townhome Community in Forest Lake at Largo. Yearly/Unfurnished Rental 2br/1.5 baths. Sorry, No Pets. Truly Open Floor plan with Huge Living Room and Dining Area from Kitchen. Bedrooms Boast High Vaulted Ceilings and Walk-In Closets. Plenty of Counter and Cabinet Space in Kitchen Including Pantry and Breakfast Bar. Relax Outside on Your Very Own Screened Porch Looking Out to Natural Scenery. Plenty of Extra Storage Under the Stairs. Convenient Laundry Area Right Outside the Bedrooms with Stacked Washer/Dryer Included. Community Also Features Swimming Pool. Hidden Gem right off of Ulmerton. There are NO UTILITIES included. First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. Easy access to shops, fine dining, Largo Mall, groceries, banks, Hwy 19 and only a short drive to the sandy beach!



TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK IN YOUR BROWSER: app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1834470?accessKey=5ea6



ONE TIME APPLICATION APPROVAL FEE FOR HOA. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental.



For any additional questions contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



No Pets Allowed



