All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 13660 Forest Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
13660 Forest Lake Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

13660 Forest Lake Dr

13660 Forest Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13660 Forest Lake Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
13660 Forest Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Forest Lakes at Largo Fantasitc Townhome in Forest Lakes at Largo 2br/1.5 bath - community pool - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Nice, Quiet Townhome Community in Forest Lake at Largo. Yearly/Unfurnished Rental 2br/1.5 baths. Sorry, No Pets. Truly Open Floor plan with Huge Living Room and Dining Area from Kitchen. Bedrooms Boast High Vaulted Ceilings and Walk-In Closets. Plenty of Counter and Cabinet Space in Kitchen Including Pantry and Breakfast Bar. Relax Outside on Your Very Own Screened Porch Looking Out to Natural Scenery. Plenty of Extra Storage Under the Stairs. Convenient Laundry Area Right Outside the Bedrooms with Stacked Washer/Dryer Included. Community Also Features Swimming Pool. Hidden Gem right off of Ulmerton. There are NO UTILITIES included. First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. Easy access to shops, fine dining, Largo Mall, groceries, banks, Hwy 19 and only a short drive to the sandy beach!

TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK IN YOUR BROWSER: app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1834470?accessKey=5ea6

ONE TIME APPLICATION APPROVAL FEE FOR HOA. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental.

For any additional questions contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13660 Forest Lake Dr have any available units?
13660 Forest Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 13660 Forest Lake Dr have?
Some of 13660 Forest Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13660 Forest Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13660 Forest Lake Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13660 Forest Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13660 Forest Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 13660 Forest Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 13660 Forest Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13660 Forest Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13660 Forest Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13660 Forest Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13660 Forest Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 13660 Forest Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 13660 Forest Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13660 Forest Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13660 Forest Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13660 Forest Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13660 Forest Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33771
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg