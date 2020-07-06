All apartments in Largo
13431 127TH AVENUE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

13431 127TH AVENUE

13431 127th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13431 127th Avenue North, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Anona ! Quiet and peaceful neighborhood close to a wide variety of shopping, banking, businesses AND the Beach (IRB) ! This charming house is spotless, with terrazzo floors throughout. The living room is bright and spacious, and the wide area leading to the sliding glass doors is just off the kitchen, so there is plenty of room for a dining table and chairs. Spacious kitchen with lots of storage. Striking appliances, and Maple cabinets - some with drawers ! The screened in back porch has plastic panels for all the windows so you can sit out even when it is chilly. The fully fenced, large back yard also has an open cement patio, and a storage shed. The back yard is private because it is adjacent to five acres of wooded area. The wide side yard on this corner lot really makes for a feeling of privacy and exclusivity. Attached one car garage AVAILABLE May 10th, but can be seen by appointment NOW. Call Property Manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13431 127TH AVENUE have any available units?
13431 127TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 13431 127TH AVENUE have?
Some of 13431 127TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13431 127TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13431 127TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13431 127TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13431 127TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 13431 127TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13431 127TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13431 127TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13431 127TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13431 127TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13431 127TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13431 127TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13431 127TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13431 127TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13431 127TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13431 127TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13431 127TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

