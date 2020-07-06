13431 127TH AVENUE

Amenities

Anona ! Quiet and peaceful neighborhood close to a wide variety of shopping, banking, businesses AND the Beach (IRB) ! This charming house is spotless, with terrazzo floors throughout. The living room is bright and spacious, and the wide area leading to the sliding glass doors is just off the kitchen, so there is plenty of room for a dining table and chairs. Spacious kitchen with lots of storage. Striking appliances, and Maple cabinets - some with drawers ! The screened in back porch has plastic panels for all the windows so you can sit out even when it is chilly. The fully fenced, large back yard also has an open cement patio, and a storage shed. The back yard is private because it is adjacent to five acres of wooded area. The wide side yard on this corner lot really makes for a feeling of privacy and exclusivity. Attached one car garage AVAILABLE May 10th, but can be seen by appointment NOW. Call Property Manager.