13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW.

***FOR APPROVED TENANT(S), APPLICATION FEES AND PROCESSING FEES CREDITED BACK TO TENANT***AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1! This stylish, renovated condo offers two spacious bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The location is prime - close proximity to Indian Rocks Beach, and popular shopping/dining spots. Attention to detail and pride of ownership are evident with the renovations - a neutral color palate flows throughout each room, and 12x24 porcelain floor tiles flow seamlessly. The renovated kitchen will be appreciated by the cook - 42" maple cabinetry framed with crown molding and soft-close doors and drawers are topped with granite countertops and higher-end appliances. The split bedroom plan features a master suite with walk-in closet and completely remodeled bathroom with vanity, toilet, and shower! The secondary bedroom is adjacent to the second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. This 2nd floor unit has high ceilings and a screened lanai overlooking the backyard/wooded area. This unit is within close proximity of the community pool and also offers an extra storage closet in the common area entrance hallway. Schedule your private tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.