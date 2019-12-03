All apartments in Largo
13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW

13303 Whispering Palms Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

13303 Whispering Palms Place Southwest, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
***FOR APPROVED TENANT(S), APPLICATION FEES AND PROCESSING FEES CREDITED BACK TO TENANT***AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1! This stylish, renovated condo offers two spacious bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The location is prime - close proximity to Indian Rocks Beach, and popular shopping/dining spots. Attention to detail and pride of ownership are evident with the renovations - a neutral color palate flows throughout each room, and 12x24 porcelain floor tiles flow seamlessly. The renovated kitchen will be appreciated by the cook - 42" maple cabinetry framed with crown molding and soft-close doors and drawers are topped with granite countertops and higher-end appliances. The split bedroom plan features a master suite with walk-in closet and completely remodeled bathroom with vanity, toilet, and shower! The secondary bedroom is adjacent to the second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. This 2nd floor unit has high ceilings and a screened lanai overlooking the backyard/wooded area. This unit is within close proximity of the community pool and also offers an extra storage closet in the common area entrance hallway. Schedule your private tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW have any available units?
13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW have?
Some of 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW pet-friendly?
No, 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW offer parking?
No, 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW does not offer parking.
Does 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW have a pool?
Yes, 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW has a pool.
Does 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW have accessible units?
No, 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 13303 WHISPERING PALMS PLACE SW does not have units with air conditioning.

