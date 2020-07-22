All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1320 Alexander Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1320 Alexander Way
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1320 Alexander Way

1320 Alexander Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1320 Alexander Way, Largo, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Rare FULLY FURNISHED 4/2/2 POOL HOME in Clearwater, ready now to rent 7 to 12 month lease okay! As you enter the home through its covered front patio, a foyer welcomes you with an open floor plan including a formal dining and gathering room. The large galley kitchen features a ton of counter space, newer stainless steel appliances, tons of storage and has a large eat-in dinette and long breakfast bar overlooking the living areas in every direction. Laundry room with washer & dryer included is off from the kitchen along with access to the 2 car garage with its own utility sink, cabinets and automatic garage door opener. Down the hall you'll find 3 guest bedrooms, a hall bath with shower/tub combo and down the hall further the master suite with a door to the pool area and its own ensuite with dual sinks, garden tub, separate glass shower and toilet room. Nicely landscaped yard, fenced in backyard with a huge screened in pool with spa and a covered patio area. Pet friendly property. Most pets considered.
Located in the one street cul-de-sac community of Brooke Ridge HOA:

Qualifications May Include:
Acceptable DTI ratios & credit over 620 (higher deposit for exceptions);
Pass Background Check; ($50 per person)
2+ Years of good Rental History (no eviction ever);
2+ Years of documented income 3x the rent or more a month;
Most pets considered with pet application/deposit, pet addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Alexander Way have any available units?
1320 Alexander Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1320 Alexander Way have?
Some of 1320 Alexander Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Alexander Way currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Alexander Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Alexander Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Alexander Way is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Alexander Way offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Alexander Way offers parking.
Does 1320 Alexander Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Alexander Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Alexander Way have a pool?
Yes, 1320 Alexander Way has a pool.
Does 1320 Alexander Way have accessible units?
No, 1320 Alexander Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Alexander Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Alexander Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Alexander Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 Alexander Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLargo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Apartments
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg