1320 Alexander Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Rare FULLY FURNISHED 4/2/2 POOL HOME in Clearwater, ready now to rent 7 to 12 month lease okay! As you enter the home through its covered front patio, a foyer welcomes you with an open floor plan including a formal dining and gathering room. The large galley kitchen features a ton of counter space, newer stainless steel appliances, tons of storage and has a large eat-in dinette and long breakfast bar overlooking the living areas in every direction. Laundry room with washer & dryer included is off from the kitchen along with access to the 2 car garage with its own utility sink, cabinets and automatic garage door opener. Down the hall you'll find 3 guest bedrooms, a hall bath with shower/tub combo and down the hall further the master suite with a door to the pool area and its own ensuite with dual sinks, garden tub, separate glass shower and toilet room. Nicely landscaped yard, fenced in backyard with a huge screened in pool with spa and a covered patio area. Pet friendly property. Most pets considered.

Located in the one street cul-de-sac community of Brooke Ridge HOA:



Qualifications May Include:

Acceptable DTI ratios & credit over 620 (higher deposit for exceptions);

Pass Background Check; ($50 per person)

2+ Years of good Rental History (no eviction ever);

2+ Years of documented income 3x the rent or more a month;

Most pets considered with pet application/deposit, pet addendum.