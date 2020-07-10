13056 Thoroughbred Loop

Amenities

MO/LB This lake side 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse with a one car garage is located in the popular Cumberland Trace community. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet and counter space. The half bath is located on the first floor with the spacious living room and dining area. Upstairs you will find vaulted ceilings, the two bedrooms, and a large loft space that is perfect for a study area or computer room! The full bath has a relaxing tub as well as a separate shower. Washer and Dryer included! This beautiful home will not last long, so set up your viewing today!