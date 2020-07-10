All apartments in Largo
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

13056 Thoroughbred Loop

13056 Thoroughbread Loop · No Longer Available
Location

13056 Thoroughbread Loop, Largo, FL 33773

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2315372089 ---- MO/LB This lake side 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse with a one car garage is located in the popular Cumberland Trace community. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet and counter space. The half bath is located on the first floor with the spacious living room and dining area. Upstairs you will find vaulted ceilings, the two bedrooms, and a large loft space that is perfect for a study area or computer room! The full bath has a relaxing tub as well as a separate shower. Washer and Dryer included! This beautiful home will not last long, so set up your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13056 Thoroughbred Loop have any available units?
13056 Thoroughbred Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 13056 Thoroughbred Loop currently offering any rent specials?
13056 Thoroughbred Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13056 Thoroughbred Loop pet-friendly?
No, 13056 Thoroughbred Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 13056 Thoroughbred Loop offer parking?
Yes, 13056 Thoroughbred Loop offers parking.
Does 13056 Thoroughbred Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13056 Thoroughbred Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13056 Thoroughbred Loop have a pool?
Yes, 13056 Thoroughbred Loop has a pool.
Does 13056 Thoroughbred Loop have accessible units?
No, 13056 Thoroughbred Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 13056 Thoroughbred Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 13056 Thoroughbred Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13056 Thoroughbred Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 13056 Thoroughbred Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

