12935 127th Ave North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Close to the beaches, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a large fenced in backyard. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms with attic space that has storage space. Downstairs is 2 bedrooms, kitchen, living and dining room and laundry. Outdoors is built-in seating area and storage shed.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.