All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 12935 127th Ave North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
12935 127th Ave North
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

12935 127th Ave North

12935 127th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12935 127th Avenue North, Largo, FL 33774
Mill Pond

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to the beaches, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a large fenced in backyard. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms with attic space that has storage space. Downstairs is 2 bedrooms, kitchen, living and dining room and laundry. Outdoors is built-in seating area and storage shed.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12935 127th Ave North have any available units?
12935 127th Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 12935 127th Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
12935 127th Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12935 127th Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 12935 127th Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 12935 127th Ave North offer parking?
No, 12935 127th Ave North does not offer parking.
Does 12935 127th Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12935 127th Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12935 127th Ave North have a pool?
No, 12935 127th Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 12935 127th Ave North have accessible units?
No, 12935 127th Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 12935 127th Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 12935 127th Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12935 127th Ave North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12935 127th Ave North has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg