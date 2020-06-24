12930 129th Terrace North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wow, this is one of those must see one of a kind houses. Featuring a large fenced in back yard with a storage shed and an additional cement pad This is a rare opportunity to have a large corner lot with these features. The interior features an open kitchen plan, real wood stairs, bedrooms upstairs and downstairs, and an attached garage. Within a block of the community center, this centrally located property is just a short drive to the beach! Features also include a dual zone a/c which were replaced in May 2015 and Feb 2017, new roof in Nov 2016, and new siding in 2019. This house is move in ready. All room sizes, property descriptions, and information to be verified by buyer.



Listing Courtesy Of WILSON & ASSOCIATES



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.