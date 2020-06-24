All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 12930 129th Terrace North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
12930 129th Terrace North
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

12930 129th Terrace North

12930 129th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12930 129th Ter, Largo, FL 33774
Mill Pond

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wow, this is one of those must see one of a kind houses. Featuring a large fenced in back yard with a storage shed and an additional cement pad This is a rare opportunity to have a large corner lot with these features. The interior features an open kitchen plan, real wood stairs, bedrooms upstairs and downstairs, and an attached garage. Within a block of the community center, this centrally located property is just a short drive to the beach! Features also include a dual zone a/c which were replaced in May 2015 and Feb 2017, new roof in Nov 2016, and new siding in 2019. This house is move in ready. All room sizes, property descriptions, and information to be verified by buyer.

Listing Courtesy Of WILSON & ASSOCIATES

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12930 129th Terrace North have any available units?
12930 129th Terrace North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12930 129th Terrace North have?
Some of 12930 129th Terrace North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12930 129th Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
12930 129th Terrace North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12930 129th Terrace North pet-friendly?
Yes, 12930 129th Terrace North is pet friendly.
Does 12930 129th Terrace North offer parking?
Yes, 12930 129th Terrace North offers parking.
Does 12930 129th Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12930 129th Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12930 129th Terrace North have a pool?
No, 12930 129th Terrace North does not have a pool.
Does 12930 129th Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 12930 129th Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 12930 129th Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
No, 12930 129th Terrace North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12930 129th Terrace North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12930 129th Terrace North has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg