12925 129TH AVENUE

This Cape Cod style, three bedroom, two bath, BEAUTIFULLY remodeled vacation home, will be a place you will want to return year after year. Not only are you just a few minutes/miles from the beautiful Gulf Beaches, but there is in your own backyard, a large pool with hot tub, and not just outdoor lounges, but an umbrella, dining table and chairs to eat al fresco after you've grilled. Vacationers want amenities, cleanliness, and safety. This residence has it all. Located in a lovely neighborhood, you nevertheless have a security program that begins with a two car garage with remote control, keyless front door entry, alarm system keypad, landline house phone for emergencies, and generous lighting inside and out. A tutorial booklet makes operating this efficient home easy as pie. The kitchen is large with a breakfast table. The living room comes with media equipment and all three bedrooms, which are upstairs, have a TV. Nov - March $2200; May - Oct. $2000. Subject to occupancy tax, cleaning fee, and a refundable damage deposit.