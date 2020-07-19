All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 12925 129TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
12925 129TH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12925 129TH AVENUE

12925 129th Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12925 129th Ave N, Largo, FL 33774
Mill Pond

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
alarm system
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
key fob access
This Cape Cod style, three bedroom, two bath, BEAUTIFULLY remodeled vacation home, will be a place you will want to return year after year. Not only are you just a few minutes/miles from the beautiful Gulf Beaches, but there is in your own backyard, a large pool with hot tub, and not just outdoor lounges, but an umbrella, dining table and chairs to eat al fresco after you've grilled. Vacationers want amenities, cleanliness, and safety. This residence has it all. Located in a lovely neighborhood, you nevertheless have a security program that begins with a two car garage with remote control, keyless front door entry, alarm system keypad, landline house phone for emergencies, and generous lighting inside and out. A tutorial booklet makes operating this efficient home easy as pie. The kitchen is large with a breakfast table. The living room comes with media equipment and all three bedrooms, which are upstairs, have a TV. Nov - March $2200; May - Oct. $2000. Subject to occupancy tax, cleaning fee, and a refundable damage deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12925 129TH AVENUE have any available units?
12925 129TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12925 129TH AVENUE have?
Some of 12925 129TH AVENUE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12925 129TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12925 129TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12925 129TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12925 129TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 12925 129TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12925 129TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 12925 129TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12925 129TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12925 129TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 12925 129TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 12925 129TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12925 129TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12925 129TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12925 129TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12925 129TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12925 129TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg