12903 128th Lane North.

Amenities

patio / balcony bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

This is an amazing 2 story house in Mill Pond just a five minute walk from the golf course and a mile to Indian Rocks Beach.



This home has two massive bedrooms upstairs that share a bathroom. Downstairs the master suite will absolutely wow you with the 3 closets and the bathroom with 2 showers, 2 separate vanities AND a cast iron bathtub. There's also a separate half bathroom.



Zero scaping in the front yard means the maintenance is minimal and the current landscapers can continue to look after the backyard so all you have to do it relax.



The house can be rented furnished with everything needed, including pots&pans, linens, TV, patio furniture, etc. If you'd prefer to bring your own furniture with you, that's also possible.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.