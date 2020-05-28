All apartments in Largo
12903 128th Lane North.
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:14 PM

12903 128th Lane North

12903 128th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12903 128th Ln, Largo, FL 33774
Mill Pond

Amenities

patio / balcony
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is an amazing 2 story house in Mill Pond just a five minute walk from the golf course and a mile to Indian Rocks Beach.

This home has two massive bedrooms upstairs that share a bathroom. Downstairs the master suite will absolutely wow you with the 3 closets and the bathroom with 2 showers, 2 separate vanities AND a cast iron bathtub. There's also a separate half bathroom.

Zero scaping in the front yard means the maintenance is minimal and the current landscapers can continue to look after the backyard so all you have to do it relax.

The house can be rented furnished with everything needed, including pots&pans, linens, TV, patio furniture, etc. If you'd prefer to bring your own furniture with you, that's also possible.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12903 128th Lane North have any available units?
12903 128th Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 12903 128th Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
12903 128th Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12903 128th Lane North pet-friendly?
No, 12903 128th Lane North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 12903 128th Lane North offer parking?
No, 12903 128th Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 12903 128th Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12903 128th Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12903 128th Lane North have a pool?
No, 12903 128th Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 12903 128th Lane North have accessible units?
No, 12903 128th Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 12903 128th Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 12903 128th Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12903 128th Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 12903 128th Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.

