12271 137th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful and completely renovated property with 4 large bedrooms , 2 bathrooms and a furnished kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. A screened pool with a spare room aside completes this amazing house. It is closed to one of the most famous Florida beaches called Indians rocks with long stretches of sand, calm waters and fewer crowds to enjoy the peacefulness everyone deserves. A water amusement park ideal for children but for adults as well. Florida botanical gardens, George Mcgough natural park and Largo Golf course are also other interesting places to visit and are just a a short walk from the property.

Beautiful and completely renovated property with 4 large bedrooms , 2 bathrooms and a furnished kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. A screened pool with a spare room aside completes this amazing house. It is closed to one of the most famous Florida beaches called Indians rocks with long stretches of sand, calm waters and fewer crowds to enjoy the peacefulness everyone deserves. A water amusement park ideal for children but for adults as well. Florida botanical gardens, George Mcgough natural park and Largo Golf course are also other interesting places to visit and are just a a short walk from the property.