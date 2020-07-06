All apartments in Largo
12271 137th Street
12271 137th Street

12271 137th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12271 137th Street, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful and completely renovated property with 4 large bedrooms , 2 bathrooms and a furnished kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. A screened pool with a spare room aside completes this amazing house. It is closed to one of the most famous Florida beaches called Indians rocks with long stretches of sand, calm waters and fewer crowds to enjoy the peacefulness everyone deserves. A water amusement park ideal for children but for adults as well. Florida botanical gardens, George Mcgough natural park and Largo Golf course are also other interesting places to visit and are just a a short walk from the property.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12271 137th Street have any available units?
12271 137th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12271 137th Street have?
Some of 12271 137th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12271 137th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12271 137th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12271 137th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12271 137th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 12271 137th Street offer parking?
No, 12271 137th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12271 137th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12271 137th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12271 137th Street have a pool?
Yes, 12271 137th Street has a pool.
Does 12271 137th Street have accessible units?
No, 12271 137th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12271 137th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12271 137th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12271 137th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12271 137th Street has units with air conditioning.

