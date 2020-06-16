11945 143RD STREET

Amenities

Furnished 2nd floor end unit at Lakeview of Largo 55+ community - one bedroom, one bath, 750 Sq Ft plus assigned, covered parking space.

Cozy balcony with nice view, vinyl window for enclosing during the cooler months, enlarging your living space. Lakeview of Largo offers many amenities, including a relaxing outdoor setting and large swimming pool, and is only 1 mile to the beach. Access to the Indian Rocks Shopping Center, just a few steps away from your covered parking space. Everything you need within a couple of blocks - restaurants, banks, shopping. Sorry, no pets permitted.