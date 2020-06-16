All apartments in Largo
11945 143RD STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

11945 143RD STREET

11945 143rd Street · (727) 249-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11945 143rd Street, Largo, FL 33774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7208 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Furnished 2nd floor end unit at Lakeview of Largo 55+ community - one bedroom, one bath, 750 Sq Ft plus assigned, covered parking space.
Cozy balcony with nice view, vinyl window for enclosing during the cooler months, enlarging your living space. Lakeview of Largo offers many amenities, including a relaxing outdoor setting and large swimming pool, and is only 1 mile to the beach. Access to the Indian Rocks Shopping Center, just a few steps away from your covered parking space. Everything you need within a couple of blocks - restaurants, banks, shopping. Sorry, no pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11945 143RD STREET have any available units?
11945 143RD STREET has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11945 143RD STREET have?
Some of 11945 143RD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11945 143RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11945 143RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11945 143RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11945 143RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 11945 143RD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11945 143RD STREET does offer parking.
Does 11945 143RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11945 143RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11945 143RD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 11945 143RD STREET has a pool.
Does 11945 143RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 11945 143RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11945 143RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 11945 143RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11945 143RD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11945 143RD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
