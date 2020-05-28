11485 OAKHURST ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry pool air conditioning elevator clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool hot tub internet access

Minutes to Beach, on bus line and walk to shopping and restaurants. 55+ Community you can call Home. Spacious, clean and quiet 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom in a tranquil setting with enclosed Florida room, fresh paint and lots of storage. All appliances included along with newer washer dryer and recently installed Central AC system. Water, sewer, trash plus basic cable and "wifi" included. Just hook up your electric and dedicated high speed internet if needed for low cost living. The condo is conveniently located near the clubhouse, heated swimming pool/spa and steps to the elevator. The complex is well maintained and has walking paths, lakeside tables and Bar-B-Q area.