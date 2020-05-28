All apartments in Largo
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

11485 OAKHURST ROAD

11485 Oakhurst Road · (727) 656-2651
Location

11485 Oakhurst Road, Largo, FL 33774

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A202 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
hot tub
internet access
Minutes to Beach, on bus line and walk to shopping and restaurants. 55+ Community you can call Home. Spacious, clean and quiet 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom in a tranquil setting with enclosed Florida room, fresh paint and lots of storage. All appliances included along with newer washer dryer and recently installed Central AC system. Water, sewer, trash plus basic cable and "wifi" included. Just hook up your electric and dedicated high speed internet if needed for low cost living. The condo is conveniently located near the clubhouse, heated swimming pool/spa and steps to the elevator. The complex is well maintained and has walking paths, lakeside tables and Bar-B-Q area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11485 OAKHURST ROAD have any available units?
11485 OAKHURST ROAD has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11485 OAKHURST ROAD have?
Some of 11485 OAKHURST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11485 OAKHURST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11485 OAKHURST ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11485 OAKHURST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11485 OAKHURST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 11485 OAKHURST ROAD offer parking?
No, 11485 OAKHURST ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 11485 OAKHURST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11485 OAKHURST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11485 OAKHURST ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 11485 OAKHURST ROAD has a pool.
Does 11485 OAKHURST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11485 OAKHURST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11485 OAKHURST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11485 OAKHURST ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11485 OAKHURST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11485 OAKHURST ROAD has units with air conditioning.
