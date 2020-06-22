All apartments in Largo
1123 15TH AVENUE NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1123 15TH AVENUE NW

1123 15th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1123 15th Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL 33770
Amenities

ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Are you looking for a COZY, CLEAN, EFFICIENCY that INCLUDES UTILITIES in Largo?! Another Plus: this unit is located in a Duplex in Central Largo, at the end of a quiet dead end street, too! Available NOW for RENT! Looking for a LONG TERM TENANT! One year lease minimum. Tenant Check Screening required. The unit is perfect for an individual and nearby is everything - shopping, public transportation, eateries, banking and nearby is the Pinellas County Trail. First Month, Last Month and Security Deposit - a total of $1800 moves you in. Cute kitchen, with a gas stove. Call or Text today - this needs to rent this month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 15TH AVENUE NW have any available units?
1123 15TH AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1123 15TH AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1123 15TH AVENUE NW's amenities include ceiling fan, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 15TH AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1123 15TH AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 15TH AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1123 15TH AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1123 15TH AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 1123 15TH AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1123 15TH AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 15TH AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 15TH AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1123 15TH AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1123 15TH AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1123 15TH AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 15TH AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 15TH AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 15TH AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 15TH AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
