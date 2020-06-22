1123 15TH AVENUE NW

Amenities

ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Are you looking for a COZY, CLEAN, EFFICIENCY that INCLUDES UTILITIES in Largo?! Another Plus: this unit is located in a Duplex in Central Largo, at the end of a quiet dead end street, too! Available NOW for RENT! Looking for a LONG TERM TENANT! One year lease minimum. Tenant Check Screening required. The unit is perfect for an individual and nearby is everything - shopping, public transportation, eateries, banking and nearby is the Pinellas County Trail. First Month, Last Month and Security Deposit - a total of $1800 moves you in. Cute kitchen, with a gas stove. Call or Text today - this needs to rent this month!