11201 122ND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

*FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED GROUND FLOOR UNIT-BRING YOUR PET*AVAILABLE NOW~GREAT LOCATION~TURN-KEY~2 POOLS~(small dog allowed)AND JUST 4miles TO BELLEAIR CAUSEWAY, 5MILES TO INDIAN ROCKS BCH, OR 8MILES TO THE #1 RATED CLEARWATER BEACH. 3 Mon Min. or Long Term- EASY ACCESS & CONVENIENT 1ST FLOOR, 2BED/2FULL BATH FULLY FURNISHED UNIT WITH WASHER/DRYER and NEW AC & NEW Dishwasher. Each bedroom has a queen size bed. there is a SCREENED IN PORCH WITH NICE VIEWS OF GREENERY, PRIVACY OF NO NEIGHBORS LOOKING INTO YOUR AREA, ADDITIONAL STORAGE/TOOL BENCH ROOM. PARK RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOUR UNIT. Advertised price based on a 12 month lease- PLEASE INQUIRE ON PRICING FOR SPECIFIC MONTHS WANTED & LENGTH OF LEASE DESIRED-ALL LEASE'S LESS THAN 6 MONTHS 1 DAY HAVE A 13% TAX- >> $50condo application required+ $75credit check)