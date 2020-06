1100 E BAY DRIVE

Amenities

parking pool clubhouse car wash area guest parking range

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse parking pool guest parking

BEAUTIFUL 2 BR, 2 BA CONDO FOR RENT IN A 55+ COMMUNITY

GREAT LOCATION, METICULOUSLY MAINTANED CONDO FOR RENT IN A 55+ COMMUNITY

CONDO HAS: LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, TILE IN WET AREAS, VERY OPEN AND SPACIOUS, MASTER BEDROOM FETURES 2 CLOSETS. CORNER UNIT WITH ASSIGNED PARKING AND PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING.



COMMUNITY FEATURES: CLUB HOUSE, POOL, SHUFFLE BOARD, CAR WASH AREA

CONDO IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR: LARGO CULTURAL CENTER; LARGO CENTRAL PARK, BEACHES, SHOPPING HOSPITALS AND MUCH MORE.



SCHEDULE A VIEWING TODAY!!