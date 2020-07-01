1050 STARKEY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious townhouse, ready for occupancy middle of April, located in manicured "Willow Greens" community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a 2 car attached garage, almost 2000 sq ft of living space! Downstairs offers a family room with a soaring two story ceiling, modern kitchen, formal dining room and separate kitchen eating area, plus one of the 2 master bedrooms with en-suite full bathroom. All tile or wood laminate flooring downstairs. 2 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The upstairs master bedroom suite has a den, perfect for home office, nursery, or additional sitting area. Screened in porch off family room downstairs, plus upstairs balcony, 2 car garage and washer and dryer for your additional comfort. Water, trash, sewer and use of the community pool are all included in monthly rent.