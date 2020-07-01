All apartments in Largo
1050 STARKEY ROAD

Location

1050 Starkey Road, Largo, FL 33771
East Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious townhouse, ready for occupancy middle of April, located in manicured "Willow Greens" community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a 2 car attached garage, almost 2000 sq ft of living space! Downstairs offers a family room with a soaring two story ceiling, modern kitchen, formal dining room and separate kitchen eating area, plus one of the 2 master bedrooms with en-suite full bathroom. All tile or wood laminate flooring downstairs. 2 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The upstairs master bedroom suite has a den, perfect for home office, nursery, or additional sitting area. Screened in porch off family room downstairs, plus upstairs balcony, 2 car garage and washer and dryer for your additional comfort. Water, trash, sewer and use of the community pool are all included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 STARKEY ROAD have any available units?
1050 STARKEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1050 STARKEY ROAD have?
Some of 1050 STARKEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 STARKEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1050 STARKEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 STARKEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1050 STARKEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1050 STARKEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1050 STARKEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 1050 STARKEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 STARKEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 STARKEY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1050 STARKEY ROAD has a pool.
Does 1050 STARKEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1050 STARKEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 STARKEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 STARKEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 STARKEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 STARKEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

