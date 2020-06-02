110 N Atlantic Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Welcome to Hypoluxo Island. WALKING distance to grocery store, restaurants, walk paths. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath waterfront / Pool Home has been completely updated. Kitchen boasts Gas Range, Stainless Appliance, Granite Countertops, Bar Area / Breakfast Area. Marble & Tile Flooring throughout. Entertain outdoors under the lanai listening to the Waterfall overflowing into the Pool / Spa. Step outside to a oversized backyard with lush landscaping onto your own private dock overlooking the Nature Preserve. Enjoy the waterway on the floating dock with seating. Virtual Tour available.