Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:24 AM

110 N Atlantic Drive

110 N Atlantic Dr · (561) 313-2720
Location

110 N Atlantic Dr, Lantana, FL 33462
Hypoluxo Island

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2115 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to Hypoluxo Island. WALKING distance to grocery store, restaurants, walk paths. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath waterfront / Pool Home has been completely updated. Kitchen boasts Gas Range, Stainless Appliance, Granite Countertops, Bar Area / Breakfast Area. Marble & Tile Flooring throughout. Entertain outdoors under the lanai listening to the Waterfall overflowing into the Pool / Spa. Step outside to a oversized backyard with lush landscaping onto your own private dock overlooking the Nature Preserve. Enjoy the waterway on the floating dock with seating. Virtual Tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 N Atlantic Drive have any available units?
110 N Atlantic Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 N Atlantic Drive have?
Some of 110 N Atlantic Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 N Atlantic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 N Atlantic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 N Atlantic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 N Atlantic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 110 N Atlantic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 110 N Atlantic Drive does offer parking.
Does 110 N Atlantic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 N Atlantic Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 N Atlantic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 110 N Atlantic Drive has a pool.
Does 110 N Atlantic Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 N Atlantic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 N Atlantic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 N Atlantic Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 N Atlantic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 N Atlantic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
