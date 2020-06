Amenities

Unique single famile ONE BEDROOM home inunique setting! Lakefront with water views of Lake Madeline; remodeled and renovated home is bright, updated with granite counters, stainless appliances, etc. Rural setting on well and septic - Water filter/softner included. Master bath features dual sink granite top/vanity/shower combination. 2nd bath has granite top vanity and tile suround shower; Lot is expansive with pleasant views. Parking pad next to kitchen.