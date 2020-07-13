/
pet friendly apartments
162 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Land O' Lakes, FL
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
26 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
9 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
71 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett South
2938 MARTHA LANE
2938 Martha Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1031 sqft
VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - LAND O LAKES LUTZ AREA NEAR TAMPA - GORGEOUS REMODELED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer faucet, newer side by side
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Lakes
1550 PAPOOSE WAY
1550 Papoose Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1539 sqft
POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
24246 Denali Ct
24246 Denali Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1434 sqft
HOA REQUIRES 2 YEAR LEASE. ONLY 2 YEAR LEASE CAN BE DONE!! OAK GROVE COMMUNITY! GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! OPEN PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
1402 Avonwood Ct
1402 Avonwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2500 sqft
4 BEDROM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED YARD ON A CUL-DE-SAC STREET. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
24349 Summer Wind Ct
24349 Summer Wind Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2034 sqft
SPECTACULAR 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN OAK GROVE. FORMAL LIVING RM/DINING RM COMBO WITH SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. ISLAND KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & EAT-IN SPACE. GARDEN TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH, LARGE MBR & WALK-IN CLOSET. FENCED YARD & SCREEN LANAI.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Willow Bend
1643 Audubon Trl
1643 Audubon Trail, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1902 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den/office on a large conservation lot. Formal living room/dining room area, large separate family room. Eat-in kitchen has Breakfast Bar and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
24819 PORTOFINO DRIVE
24819 Portofino Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1956 sqft
OAK GROVE! TERRIFIC LOCATION! FENCED YARD. 1956 SQ FT. EXCELLENT CONDITION! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. separate LIVING/DINING AREA. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND OVERLOOKS LIVING AREA.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett Pines
5105 Eagle Island Dr
5105 Eagle Island Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1554 sqft
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Glendale Villas
21027 Voyager Blvd # K8
21027 Voyager Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
800 sqft
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Dupree Lakes
5938 Blue Sage Dr
5938 Blue Sage Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2482 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE, NICE CORNER LOT WITH DOUBLE ENTRY DOORS! HOME OFFERS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO PLUS FAMILY ROOM! KITCHEN HAS 42' CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE AND ALL APPLIANCES
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett Estates
3633 Greatwood Court
3633 Greatwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
2235 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Lake Talia
4751 Artesian Road
4751 Artesian Road, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2758 sqft
Pristine Home with Immense Charm Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,758 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Plantation Palms
23549 Abercorn Ln
23549 Abercorn Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2661 sqft
Spectacular 3 bed/3 bath in desirable golf course community of Plantation Palms. This spacious and beautifully detailed home has everything you need and more, with detail accents such as Plantation shutters in the master, living, dining and office.
Results within 1 mile of Land O' Lakes
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
38 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,016
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
25018 Bristlecone Ct
25018 Bristlecone Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3000 sqft
Property description a 5 bedroom 3 bath 3500 sqft executive home on a half acre corner lot that is fence. Has a caged pool with a spillover spa. Newly remodeled with high ceilings and a toasty fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1085 sqft
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102 Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Alvarez Acres
1936 CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
1936 Cypress Creek Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1840 sqft
Rent this completely updated renovated 2 bedroom 2 story 1 bathroom Duplex! new paint, new wood/vinyl floors, new carpet upstairs, handyman special, bad credit ok! Great place to park a work tuck, boat, RV , landscaper etc! Hurry up before gone! BAD
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2532 sqft
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19830 Ellendale Dr
19830 Ellendale Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN OAKSTEAD GATED COMMUNITY. SENSATIONAL COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL COURTS & RECREATION BUILDING. TERRIFIC LOCATION! WITH 2449 SQ FT.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Groves
7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE
7228 Cleopatra Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Well cared for and Freshly Painted 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa with 2 Car Garage located in The Groved Golf & Country Club is available for Rent July 1st.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
18832 Hampstead Ct
18832 Hampstead Heath Ct, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2074 sqft
Two Floors Open Feel Home! - Very nice and Clean 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home in Concord Station in Land O Lakes.
