20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Land O' Lakes, FL

73 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio in Paradise, full kitchen, W/D - Property Id: 259603 Beautiful completely remodeled studio Full Kitchen, WD in unit, in Tampa's premier nudist resort with tennis courts, 5 pools, hot tubs, night club, restaurants, poolside
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L1
1735 Cupecoy Circle, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1740 sqft
Unit L1 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath - Property Id: 288443 Completely renovated 2Bed 2Bath Condo at Tampa's premier clothing optional resort. Water & Sewer Included!! Washer/Dryer in unit.
47 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
17378 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2303 sqft
This beautiful two-story rental is a 2303 sq.ft townhome that offers low maintenance living! This home was the model show home for the Lennar community during construction.
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
1 Unit Available
The Flats at 4200
4202 East Fletcher Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
439 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Flats at 4200 offers fully furnished studio, one, two, three and four bedroom/bath apartments located within walking distance of USF.
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking
1 Unit Available
29547 Benjamin Dr
29547 Benjamin Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
684 sqft
Beautiful Semi-furnished 2 bedroom/1 bath corner lot home. Furnished the home is $1,200, Unfurnished its $1,000. This wonderful home offers spacious bedrooms and a very bright living area. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space.
1 Unit Available
Fountain Palms
14600 Nebraska Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
575 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UNIT: INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC LINENS, COOKWARE, UTENSILS, DISHES, CLEANING TOOLS, TOWELS COFFEE POT, TOASTER , MICROWAVE LAUNDRY ON -SITE FOR FEE POOL
1 Unit Available
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1673 sqft
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage.
Arbor Green
1 Unit Available
10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE
10150 Whisper Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2073 sqft
Spectacular OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A GREAT FULLY FURNISHED HOME; guard/gated property at Arbor Greene in New Tampa; with 2,073 Sf, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths; this is a 2 car-garage home, the large open remodeled Kitchen features has raised panel cabinetry
Saddlebrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
5454 SADDLEBROOK WAY
5454 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
953 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN A WORLD RENOWNED RESORT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND READY FOR OCCUPANCY. WALK INTO A LARGE GREAT ROOM AND REMODELED KITCHEN WITH HIGH-END APPLIANCES. LOOK OUT THE WINDOW TO A LOVELY LANAI AND QUIET LANDSCAPE.
1 Unit Available
8676 KEY ROYALE LANE
8676 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
570 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent in the upscale, gated community of Grande Oasis at Carrollwood! Cute as a button 1 bedroom unit, beautifully decorated and fully furnished.
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
4711 RIDGE POINT DRIVE
4711 Ridge Point Drive, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1523 sqft
Stunning brand new complete renovation of this spacious open concept 4 bedroom home boasting 2 living spaces and a large covered lanai.
1 Unit Available
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD
8511 Northton Groves Blvd, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! This beautiful, completely furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with over 3,000 sf of living space. The home also has a 3 car garage. The home is spacious and perfect for a loving family.
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE
11705 Painted Hills Lane, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Short term Furnished rental utilities all included. New Inside! Completely remodeled, 3 bedroom 2 bath. Tastefully updated in 2019 with new furnishings, laminate floors and all new linens.
1 Unit Available
704 E 127TH AVENUE
704 East 127th Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1658 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom with 2 full and 1 half baths. Extra large fenced in lot with shed and carport. Washer and dryer on property. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors with his and hers closets in master.
