Apartment List
/
FL
/
land o lakes
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

179 Apartments for rent in Land O' Lakes, FL with garage

Land O' Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
73 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Collier Place
1 Unit Available
3508 Pendleton Way
3508 Pendleton Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,219
2178 sqft
Elegant Home in a Lovely Location Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,178 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carpenters Run
1 Unit Available
1724 Weaver Drive
1724 Weaver Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heron Cove
1 Unit Available
1837 Hammocks Ave Bldg 12
1837 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1782 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath in The Lakes at Heron Cove Lutz - AwesomeTwo Bedroom 2 Full Bath condo located in the beautiful Lakes at Heron Cove in Lutz.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lake Padgett Estates
1 Unit Available
22373 STILLWOOD DRIVE
22373 Stillwood Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1976 sqft
Charming 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Lake Padgette Estates in Land O Lakes. New kitchen, bathrooms, new flooring, new appliances, Open Living room , dining room, kitchen concept with an oversized Family room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Huntington Ridge Townhomes
1 Unit Available
2134 PARK CRESCENT DRIVE
2134 Park Crescent Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2065 sqft
RENT PRICE INCLUDES FREE WATER, TRASH, LAWN MAINTENANCE, BASIC CABLE AND POOL. MOVE IN READY -- 3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE, 2.5 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE THAT BACKS UP TO CONSERVATION AREA IN A GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
21542 WOODSTORK LANE
21542 Woodstork Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1469 sqft
LAKE HERON. Popular one story Ibis model 1,469 square feet end unit. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, 1 car garage, vaulted ceilings. Great location right at the North end of Dale Mabry where it connects to US 41 North. No HOA approval required.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lake Padgett South
1 Unit Available
22775 PENNY LOOP
22775 Penny Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
AVAIL FOR MID JUNE MOVE IN! UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Villa is attached, but has its own driveway, garage, and separate private fenced yard. NO CARPET - Vinyl wood looking floors in all rooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Plantation Palms
1 Unit Available
2941 BANYAN HILL LANE
2941 Banyan Hill Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1341 sqft
Great 2/2/2 am n Gates Plantation Pams Golf Community. Renter has all access to fitness center and community pool. Split floor plan with den and open concept.

1 of 19

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Indian Lakes
1 Unit Available
1550 PAPOOSE WAY
1550 Papoose Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1539 sqft
POOL HOME with Pool Cleaning & Pool Chemicals included!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Indian Lakes. Formal dining room area with a large family room.

1 of 6

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
24246 Denali Ct
24246 Denali Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1434 sqft
HOA REQUIRES 2 YEAR LEASE. ONLY 2 YEAR LEASE CAN BE DONE!! OAK GROVE COMMUNITY! GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! OPEN PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1402 Avonwood Ct
1402 Avonwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2500 sqft
4 BEDROM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED YARD ON A CUL-DE-SAC STREET. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 22

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Willow Bend
1 Unit Available
1643 Audubon Trl
1643 Audubon Trail, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1902 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den/office on a large conservation lot. Formal living room/dining room area, large separate family room. Eat-in kitchen has Breakfast Bar and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
24819 PORTOFINO DRIVE
24819 Portofino Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1956 sqft
OAK GROVE! TERRIFIC LOCATION! FENCED YARD. 1956 SQ FT. EXCELLENT CONDITION! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. separate LIVING/DINING AREA. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND OVERLOOKS LIVING AREA.

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Lake Padgett Pines
1 Unit Available
5105 Eagle Island Dr
5105 Eagle Island Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1554 sqft
?

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Dupree Lakes
1 Unit Available
5938 Blue Sage Dr
5938 Blue Sage Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2482 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE, NICE CORNER LOT WITH DOUBLE ENTRY DOORS! HOME OFFERS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO PLUS FAMILY ROOM! KITCHEN HAS 42' CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE AND ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 22

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Lake Talia
1 Unit Available
4751 Artesian Road
4751 Artesian Road, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2758 sqft
Pristine Home with Immense Charm Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,758 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Land O' Lakes
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
38 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
21315 SKY VISTA DRIVE
21315 Sky Vista Drive, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3933 sqft
Wilderness Preserve offers this STUNNING 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath POOL home + BONUS ROOM & 3 CAR GARAGE in the GATED Waters Edge section! The arched front porch greets you to the beautiful DOUBLE lead-detailed glass front doors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3541 GOLDEN EAGLE DRIVE
3541 Golden Eagle Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1578 sqft
MOVE IN READY -- NEW PAINT AND NEW FLOORING. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH A HUGE EXTENDED LANAI OVERLOOKING A BEAUTIFUL CONSERVATION AREA WHERE YOU WILL FREQUENTLY SEE DEER AND TURKEYS.

1 of 19

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2532 sqft
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19830 Ellendale Dr
19830 Ellendale Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN OAKSTEAD GATED COMMUNITY. SENSATIONAL COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL COURTS & RECREATION BUILDING. TERRIFIC LOCATION! WITH 2449 SQ FT.
City Guide for Land O' Lakes, FL

"Land O Lakes Florida / Some said the local lake had been enchanted / Others said it must have been the weather / The neighbors were trying to keep it quiet / But I swear that I could hear the laughter / So they jokingly nicknamed it the porridge / Cause overnight that lake had turned as thick as butter / But the local kids would still go swimming, drinking / Saying that to them it doesn't matter / If you just hold in your breath til you come back up in full / Hold in your breath til you thou...

The name alone will make you hungry, but Land O Lakes (LOL) doesn't really have much to do with butter, other than being named after it. It's a sweet place to live not far from the beach, Tampa, and Dupree Gardens, a famous roadside attraction and botanical garden. Do you love brand-new stuff and the smell of fresh paint? Pull up to lake land and pitch a tent, because the architecture is from the oughts and sooner, meaning no houses in disrepair and no cracked streets. If you want a rural setting with suburban amenities, you'll love it here. So pack your swimsuit; it's time to take a dip in the Land O Lakes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Land O' Lakes, FL

Land O' Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes 3 BedroomsLand O' Lakes Accessible Apartments
Land O' Lakes Apartments with BalconyLand O' Lakes Apartments with GarageLand O' Lakes Apartments with GymLand O' Lakes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLand O' Lakes Apartments with Parking
Land O' Lakes Apartments with PoolLand O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-DryerLand O' Lakes Dog Friendly ApartmentsLand O' Lakes Furnished ApartmentsLand O' Lakes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa