4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD

Three bedrooms, 3+ bathrooms plus office home on small peaceful lake in the heart of Land o Lakes. Work from home enjoy lake living! Older, but comfortable tri-level home. Home is located in the gated community of Lake Talia, but is not apart of the subdivision. This home sits on an acre with 150 ft on the lake. There is no paved driveway from the street to the home. The floor levels are as follows - enter the home on the 2nd level where the kitchen, living & dining rooms, laundry, office are. Down to the 1st level is 4th bedroom, 1 bath and family room. The 3rd level has all the other bedrooms. The garage is also down a few steps from the 2nd level. The home is older, but very roomy. Lots of storage space. Beautiful view. Peaceful country like living with all the conveniences we need right down the road! 1st, last and sec dep required. Pet(s) with approval. Tenant must carry liability/renters insurance. Available quickly!