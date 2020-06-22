All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD

4680 Walnut Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4680 Walnut Ridge Rd, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedrooms, 3+ bathrooms plus office home on small peaceful lake in the heart of Land o Lakes. Work from home enjoy lake living! Older, but comfortable tri-level home. Home is located in the gated community of Lake Talia, but is not apart of the subdivision. This home sits on an acre with 150 ft on the lake. There is no paved driveway from the street to the home. The floor levels are as follows - enter the home on the 2nd level where the kitchen, living & dining rooms, laundry, office are. Down to the 1st level is 4th bedroom, 1 bath and family room. The 3rd level has all the other bedrooms. The garage is also down a few steps from the 2nd level. The home is older, but very roomy. Lots of storage space. Beautiful view. Peaceful country like living with all the conveniences we need right down the road! 1st, last and sec dep required. Pet(s) with approval. Tenant must carry liability/renters insurance. Available quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4680 WALNUT RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes Apartments with Pool
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa