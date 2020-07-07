4401 DYLAN LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Lake frontage on Banjo Lake END unit FULLY Renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome condo ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy in Chelsea Meadows! Right in the Heart of Land O Lakes. There is a cozy little back yard, and grounds care from the fence outward is maintained by the HOA. New paint, laminate flooring, pavers, landscaping, and light fixtures. Make this adorable place your home. Enjoy the water views every morning, evening, or all day long with beautiful views of Banjo Lake from both the fenced patio and the deck! The end unit gives you extra privacy with only one neighbor! Spacious living room overlooks the back patio with each access to the kitchen for entertaining friends. Half bath downstairs for your convenience. Washer and Dryer included as well!Both the upstairs bedrooms have spacious double closets and the master bedroom has a beautiful view overlooking the lake! Full bathroom in-between the bedrooms. Condo fees includes master insurance policy, community pool, sewer, trash, and water. Just minutes from SR54, the malls, lots of shopping, restaurants, and A rated Schools!