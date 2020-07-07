All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

4401 DYLAN LOOP

4401 Dylan Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Dylan Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Chelsea Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lake frontage on Banjo Lake END unit FULLY Renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome condo ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy in Chelsea Meadows! Right in the Heart of Land O Lakes. There is a cozy little back yard, and grounds care from the fence outward is maintained by the HOA. New paint, laminate flooring, pavers, landscaping, and light fixtures. Make this adorable place your home. Enjoy the water views every morning, evening, or all day long with beautiful views of Banjo Lake from both the fenced patio and the deck! The end unit gives you extra privacy with only one neighbor! Spacious living room overlooks the back patio with each access to the kitchen for entertaining friends. Half bath downstairs for your convenience. Washer and Dryer included as well!Both the upstairs bedrooms have spacious double closets and the master bedroom has a beautiful view overlooking the lake! Full bathroom in-between the bedrooms. Condo fees includes master insurance policy, community pool, sewer, trash, and water. Just minutes from SR54, the malls, lots of shopping, restaurants, and A rated Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 DYLAN LOOP have any available units?
4401 DYLAN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 4401 DYLAN LOOP have?
Some of 4401 DYLAN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 DYLAN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
4401 DYLAN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 DYLAN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 4401 DYLAN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 4401 DYLAN LOOP offer parking?
No, 4401 DYLAN LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 4401 DYLAN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 DYLAN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 DYLAN LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 4401 DYLAN LOOP has a pool.
Does 4401 DYLAN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 4401 DYLAN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 DYLAN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 DYLAN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 DYLAN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 DYLAN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

