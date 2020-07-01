4303 Whittner Drive - WHIT

Amenities

5 BR ON CONSERVATION - GORGEOUS 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with a 3 car garage on a conservation lot. Very open & spacious 3-way split plan with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves & decorative archways throughout. Massive family room with formal dining room. Awesome eat in kitchen with all appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & counter space & tile floors. Big fenced back yard with a screened lanai. Master bedroom is nice size with a walk-in closet. Master bath features garden tub, double sinks & separate shower. Inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Easy commute to downtown Tampa. Pets Allowed - BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm.



