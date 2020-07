Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 4/ 2 in SABAL RIDGE WITH FENCED YARD - Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in Sabal Ridge Community. Home has FENCED YARD and SCREENED LANAI. Carpet Throughout and Tile in wet Areas. Kitchen has Breakfast Bar, Eat-In Space and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. Property is Managed by a Tampa Property Management firm in business since 1977. PETS ALLOWED -- BREED RESTRICTED.



(RLNE5347193)