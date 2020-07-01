24825 Portofino Drive

Amenities
Newly renovated home near schools and shopping Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! Walking distance from highly rated Denham Oaks elementary school. Minutes from the best shopping and dining in the area. NEW PAINT! NEW FLOORING! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! Apply here: https://home.cozy.co/apply/978029
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom house in Oak Grove. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and washer dryer. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st, 2020. $1,790/month rent. $1,790 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.