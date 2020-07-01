All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

24825 Portofino Drive

24825 Portofino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24825 Portofino Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Oak Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly renovated home near schools and shopping Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! Walking distance from highly rated Denham Oaks elementary school. Minutes from the best shopping and dining in the area. NEW PAINT! NEW FLOORING! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! Apply here: https://home.cozy.co/apply/978029
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom house in Oak Grove. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and washer dryer. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st, 2020. $1,790/month rent. $1,790 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24825 Portofino Drive have any available units?
24825 Portofino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 24825 Portofino Drive have?
Some of 24825 Portofino Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24825 Portofino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24825 Portofino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24825 Portofino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24825 Portofino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24825 Portofino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24825 Portofino Drive offers parking.
Does 24825 Portofino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24825 Portofino Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24825 Portofino Drive have a pool?
No, 24825 Portofino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24825 Portofino Drive have accessible units?
No, 24825 Portofino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24825 Portofino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24825 Portofino Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24825 Portofino Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24825 Portofino Drive has units with air conditioning.

