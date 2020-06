Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great location 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage home. Backyard conservation. Open floor plan. All solid surface flooring. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths. Laundry room. 1,946 Heated/Air Conditioned space. Storage in garage. Back yard looks over conservation area. A hop, skip and a jump to Costco, Tampa Premium outlets, Bruce B Downs, I-275 & I-75 so access is to everywhere! Available soon.