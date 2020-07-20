All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 24434 Mistwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
24434 Mistwood Ct
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

24434 Mistwood Ct

24434 Mistwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24434 Mistwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Oak Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Offered is this well maintained single family home in the desirable Oak Grove community! This home offers over 1,500 generously proportioned square feet - you'll love the open floor plan with the high ceilings and neutral color palette throughout! Low maintenance ceramic tile and laminate flooring flow throughout the interior - there is no carpet! The cook will enjoy the kitchen/family room combination that exits to the covered screened lanai overlooking the backyard. The relaxing master suite offers a spacious bedroom, walk-in closet and private bathroom with double vanity and tub/shower combination. Two secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the second full bathroom. Conveniently located near some of the area's newest and most popular shopping/dining districts, and the nearby major interstates make commutes easy! Available May 15 - schedule your tour right away - this property will not last at this price. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24434 Mistwood Ct have any available units?
24434 Mistwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 24434 Mistwood Ct have?
Some of 24434 Mistwood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24434 Mistwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
24434 Mistwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24434 Mistwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 24434 Mistwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 24434 Mistwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 24434 Mistwood Ct offers parking.
Does 24434 Mistwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24434 Mistwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24434 Mistwood Ct have a pool?
No, 24434 Mistwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 24434 Mistwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 24434 Mistwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 24434 Mistwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24434 Mistwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 24434 Mistwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24434 Mistwood Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes 3 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FL
Trinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa