24434 Mistwood Ct

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Offered is this well maintained single family home in the desirable Oak Grove community! This home offers over 1,500 generously proportioned square feet - you'll love the open floor plan with the high ceilings and neutral color palette throughout! Low maintenance ceramic tile and laminate flooring flow throughout the interior - there is no carpet! The cook will enjoy the kitchen/family room combination that exits to the covered screened lanai overlooking the backyard. The relaxing master suite offers a spacious bedroom, walk-in closet and private bathroom with double vanity and tub/shower combination. Two secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the second full bathroom. Conveniently located near some of the area's newest and most popular shopping/dining districts, and the nearby major interstates make commutes easy! Available May 15 - schedule your tour right away - this property will not last at this price. Equal Housing Opportunity.