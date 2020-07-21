23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Available for Immediate Occupancy(3/1/2020). Fabulous gated location just past the newly renovated Plantation Palms Golf Club, minutes from outlet malls, 54 and 41, Suncoast and I-275 and I-75! This home has been meticulously cared for and very nicely appointed and updated! Gorgeous WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS and CERAMIC TILE - NO CARPET! HUGE kitchen with wood cabinets and beautiful TILE backsplash! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a fabulous BONUS ROOM overlooking the very SPACIOUS TOTALLY FENCED yard! The GEM of this home is the side lanai tucked off the eat-in kitchen. Golf community with restaurant and mini-golf course! Water heater (2016), Dishwasher (2016), Garage door opener (2016), Back Fence (2017), Interior paint (2016-2018), Exterior paint (2015), AC (2015). This home will not disappoint in any way!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $100 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have a bad rental history.