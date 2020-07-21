All apartments in Land O' Lakes
23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD

23807 Plantation Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

23807 Plantation Palms Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Plantation Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for Immediate Occupancy(3/1/2020). Fabulous gated location just past the newly renovated Plantation Palms Golf Club, minutes from outlet malls, 54 and 41, Suncoast and I-275 and I-75! This home has been meticulously cared for and very nicely appointed and updated! Gorgeous WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS and CERAMIC TILE - NO CARPET! HUGE kitchen with wood cabinets and beautiful TILE backsplash! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a fabulous BONUS ROOM overlooking the very SPACIOUS TOTALLY FENCED yard! The GEM of this home is the side lanai tucked off the eat-in kitchen. Golf community with restaurant and mini-golf course! Water heater (2016), Dishwasher (2016), Garage door opener (2016), Back Fence (2017), Interior paint (2016-2018), Exterior paint (2015), AC (2015). This home will not disappoint in any way!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $100 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have a bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD have any available units?
23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23807 PLANTATION PALMS BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
