23629 Estero Ct

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM PLUS A DEN/OFFICE GOLF COURSE FRONTAGE POOL HOME IN THE GATED PLANTATION PALMS WITH A 3 CAR GARAGE - OWNER WILL INCLUDE LAWN AND POOL SERVICE. ADDITIONAL DEN CAN BE USED AS A 4th BEDROOM EASILY. TILE AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. UPGRADES GALORE! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EAT IN KITCHEN, SEPARATE FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREA AND ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH TERRIFIC MASTER BATH! WALK IN SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB! LOCATED CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & HIGHWAYS. DOGS ALLOWED UP TO 10LBS- NO CATS!!! BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. *** rent will include lawn mowing, Edging, trimming landscaping, Pool chemicals and Pool Cleaning services*