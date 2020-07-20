All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:04 PM

23414 Cherbourg Loop

23414 Cherbourg Loop · No Longer Available
Land O' Lakes
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

23414 Cherbourg Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett Estates East

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Sellers Motivated! *Wonderful LOCATION with Lake View & Access in a Very Nice Neighborhood* Looking for land? This Home has .28 of Acre lot with homes surrounding that are unique build with different styles & sizes. Buy this Waterfront Block Heated Pool/Spa Home with 4 Spacious Bedrooms & 2 Baths under 2185 sq feet. **NEW ROOF** Lake Padget Estates East Community is a unique place to live has private Clubhouse with Bar, Lounge, Library, Olympic-size Pool & Gym, Tennis, baseball, football courts, & running track. Home Features INCLUDE: NEW APPLIANCES, New Electric Water Heater, Blinds on windows, Fans in all rooms, Freshly Painted Inside & Out, Open Kitchen to family room with a Wood Burning Fireplace, A Laundry Room with Mud Tub & cabinets, Pantry Closet, Caf+¬ Bar area, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, Larger 2 Car Garage with storage, FENCED-IN YARD, New Garage Door Opener, New Lighting in Kitchen/B-Nook, Wood Laminate flooring/Tile/New Carpet, Pool & Jacuzzi under Screened-In Lanai, Water Access, French Doors from FLEX/OFFICE/4th Bedroom, Access to Pool Bath, Large Driveway, Custom Built in Cabinets, Coat Closet, & more. **This community Zoned for A+Rated Schools and many amenities with super low $40 month HOA & NO CDD Fees** Near all Restaurants, Places of Worship, Tampa Premium Outlets, Shops at Wiregrass, Saddle Brook Golf Resort & Spa, St Rd 54, Hwy 75, 41 to get you to work & all entertainment. All home needs is a personal touch & love! YES - Can add your OWN DOCK here! 1yr Fidelity Home Warranty INCLUDED

Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23414 Cherbourg Loop have any available units?
23414 Cherbourg Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 23414 Cherbourg Loop have?
Some of 23414 Cherbourg Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23414 Cherbourg Loop currently offering any rent specials?
23414 Cherbourg Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23414 Cherbourg Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 23414 Cherbourg Loop is pet friendly.
Does 23414 Cherbourg Loop offer parking?
Yes, 23414 Cherbourg Loop offers parking.
Does 23414 Cherbourg Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23414 Cherbourg Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23414 Cherbourg Loop have a pool?
Yes, 23414 Cherbourg Loop has a pool.
Does 23414 Cherbourg Loop have accessible units?
No, 23414 Cherbourg Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 23414 Cherbourg Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 23414 Cherbourg Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23414 Cherbourg Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 23414 Cherbourg Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
