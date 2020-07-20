23414 Cherbourg Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Sellers Motivated! *Wonderful LOCATION with Lake View & Access in a Very Nice Neighborhood* Looking for land? This Home has .28 of Acre lot with homes surrounding that are unique build with different styles & sizes. Buy this Waterfront Block Heated Pool/Spa Home with 4 Spacious Bedrooms & 2 Baths under 2185 sq feet. **NEW ROOF** Lake Padget Estates East Community is a unique place to live has private Clubhouse with Bar, Lounge, Library, Olympic-size Pool & Gym, Tennis, baseball, football courts, & running track. Home Features INCLUDE: NEW APPLIANCES, New Electric Water Heater, Blinds on windows, Fans in all rooms, Freshly Painted Inside & Out, Open Kitchen to family room with a Wood Burning Fireplace, A Laundry Room with Mud Tub & cabinets, Pantry Closet, Caf+¬ Bar area, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, Larger 2 Car Garage with storage, FENCED-IN YARD, New Garage Door Opener, New Lighting in Kitchen/B-Nook, Wood Laminate flooring/Tile/New Carpet, Pool & Jacuzzi under Screened-In Lanai, Water Access, French Doors from FLEX/OFFICE/4th Bedroom, Access to Pool Bath, Large Driveway, Custom Built in Cabinets, Coat Closet, & more. **This community Zoned for A+Rated Schools and many amenities with super low $40 month HOA & NO CDD Fees** Near all Restaurants, Places of Worship, Tampa Premium Outlets, Shops at Wiregrass, Saddle Brook Golf Resort & Spa, St Rd 54, Hwy 75, 41 to get you to work & all entertainment. All home needs is a personal touch & love! YES - Can add your OWN DOCK here! 1yr Fidelity Home Warranty INCLUDED



Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.