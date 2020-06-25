21221 Lake Talia Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638 Lake Talia
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Former builders model in gated Lake Talia. You will be captivated the moment you cross the threshold. Breath taking two story family room opens to caged pool/spa with tranquil conservation/ pond view. Crown molding & tray ceilings add elegance to this stylish home. Wood and tile flooring. Master and Guest Suites are on first level. 3 generously sized bedrooms and bath are upstairs. 2nd floor landing has beautiful view of family room below and a built in desk. This beautiful home will captivate. Lake Talia is a boutique community with no CDD's.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
