21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Former builders model in gated Lake Talia. You will be captivated the moment you cross the threshold. Breath taking two story family room opens to caged pool/spa with tranquil conservation/ pond view. Crown molding & tray ceilings add elegance to this stylish home. Wood and tile flooring. Master and Guest Suites are on first level. 3 generously sized bedrooms and bath are upstairs. 2nd floor landing has beautiful view of family room below and a built in desk. This beautiful home will captivate. Lake Talia is a boutique community with no CDD's.