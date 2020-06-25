All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:50 PM

21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD

21221 Lake Talia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

21221 Lake Talia Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Lake Talia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Former builders model in gated Lake Talia. You will be captivated the moment you cross the threshold. Breath taking two story family room opens to caged pool/spa with tranquil conservation/ pond view. Crown molding & tray ceilings add elegance to this stylish home. Wood and tile flooring. Master and Guest Suites are on first level. 3 generously sized bedrooms and bath are upstairs. 2nd floor landing has beautiful view of family room below and a built in desk. This beautiful home will captivate. Lake Talia is a boutique community with no CDD's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD have any available units?
21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 21221 LAKE TALIA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
