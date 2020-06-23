2111 VISTA DEL SOL CIRCLE

Amenities

Highly sought after Phase 111 condo in Paradise Lakes. 2 Master Suites, 2 balcony's, 3 level with a one car garage. There are no rear neighbors and a majestic view of nature that is calm and relaxing. Paradise Lakes is a clothing optional resort. A membership to the club is not required to live in Paradise but a membership is required to access all of the MANY features that paradise has to offer, such as Pools, Conversation pool, hot tub, volley ball, tennis, a weight room, bar and night club ... just to name a few. A back ground check is required for residents and club members. an added fee is required to be a club member and should be confirmed with Paradise Lakes Resort for cost options.