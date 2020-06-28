All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
21103 PATIO VIEW COURT
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

21103 PATIO VIEW COURT

21103 Patio View Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21103 Patio View Ct, Land O' Lakes, FL 33558
Paradise Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Bring your suitcase and be done. This fully furnished (down to the silverware and classes) has wood floors and a great layout. It is located on the end unit on the ground floor. No stairs to mess with. It has a private screen porch and has a washer and dryer as well. For the price of the lease you get EVERYTHING included, Electric, water, trash removal, Cable TV and internet. One price and you are done for the month. The Condo is located in Paradise Lakes Resort. Paradise Lakes is a clothing optional Resort. All residents must pass a none refundable background check before moving in. With a Club membership of an added cost (to be checked with Paradise Lakes Resort) the resort offers 5 pools, a hot tub, club house, night club, bar, tiki bar, tennis court, paddle ball, gym, restaurant, spa and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT have any available units?
21103 PATIO VIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT have?
Some of 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21103 PATIO VIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT offer parking?
No, 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT have a pool?
Yes, 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT has a pool.
Does 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21103 PATIO VIEW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes Apartments with Pool
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa