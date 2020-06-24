All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:10 AM

1910 Hammocks Ave

1910 Hammocks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Heron Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Waterfront 2bed/2bath Condo Is a Must See!
This open floor plan offers separate living and dining area, a spacious open kitchen, split bedroom plan with an oversized master bath. Step out to enjoy a private screened-in patio overlooking at conservation and pond. Conveniently located in Lutz near shops, restaurants, and easy access to major highways.
Attached one car garage, one parking space in driveway, plenty of parking space. Community pool to use!

MUST HAVE HOA APP APPROVED BEFORE MOVE IN.
Pet Approval- No aggressive breed.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Hammocks Ave have any available units?
1910 Hammocks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1910 Hammocks Ave have?
Some of 1910 Hammocks Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Hammocks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Hammocks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Hammocks Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Hammocks Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Hammocks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Hammocks Ave offers parking.
Does 1910 Hammocks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Hammocks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Hammocks Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1910 Hammocks Ave has a pool.
Does 1910 Hammocks Ave have accessible units?
No, 1910 Hammocks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Hammocks Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Hammocks Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Hammocks Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Hammocks Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
