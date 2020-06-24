1910 Hammocks Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Waterfront 2bed/2bath Condo Is a Must See!

This open floor plan offers separate living and dining area, a spacious open kitchen, split bedroom plan with an oversized master bath. Step out to enjoy a private screened-in patio overlooking at conservation and pond. Conveniently located in Lutz near shops, restaurants, and easy access to major highways.

Attached one car garage, one parking space in driveway, plenty of parking space. Community pool to use!



MUST HAVE HOA APP APPROVED BEFORE MOVE IN.

Pet Approval- No aggressive breed.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.