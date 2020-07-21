All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Land O' Lakes, FL
1649 LULLWATER LANE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:09 PM

1649 LULLWATER LANE

1649 Lullwater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1649 Lullwater Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Are you looking for a quiet place to call home, yet conveniently located? Here it is, the perfect home in a gated community - HERON COVE. This lovely end unit condominium has a formal dining room, large kitchen, all appliances included, lots of cabinets and counter space and plenty of room for kitchenette. Just off the kitchen is a small patio perfect for the barbeque and private evenings. Half bath on ground floor for guests convenience. Master bedroom is on the first floor. The bathroom includes double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Closed in lanai is just off the living room. Upstairs are two good size bedrooms, and bath, separating the two bedrooms is the bonus room which opens to the first floor. And a great 2 car garage as well. Small pond in the back yard and lots of yard giving you plenty of privacy and open space. The community offers a swimming pool and club house as well as access to Bird lake with boat ramp. The community is located just north of Tampa and convenient to shopping, recreational, schools and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 LULLWATER LANE have any available units?
1649 LULLWATER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1649 LULLWATER LANE have?
Some of 1649 LULLWATER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 LULLWATER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1649 LULLWATER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 LULLWATER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1649 LULLWATER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 1649 LULLWATER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1649 LULLWATER LANE offers parking.
Does 1649 LULLWATER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1649 LULLWATER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 LULLWATER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1649 LULLWATER LANE has a pool.
Does 1649 LULLWATER LANE have accessible units?
No, 1649 LULLWATER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 LULLWATER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1649 LULLWATER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1649 LULLWATER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1649 LULLWATER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
