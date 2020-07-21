1649 LULLWATER LANE

Amenities

Are you looking for a quiet place to call home, yet conveniently located? Here it is, the perfect home in a gated community - HERON COVE. This lovely end unit condominium has a formal dining room, large kitchen, all appliances included, lots of cabinets and counter space and plenty of room for kitchenette. Just off the kitchen is a small patio perfect for the barbeque and private evenings. Half bath on ground floor for guests convenience. Master bedroom is on the first floor. The bathroom includes double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Closed in lanai is just off the living room. Upstairs are two good size bedrooms, and bath, separating the two bedrooms is the bonus room which opens to the first floor. And a great 2 car garage as well. Small pond in the back yard and lots of yard giving you plenty of privacy and open space. The community offers a swimming pool and club house as well as access to Bird lake with boat ramp. The community is located just north of Tampa and convenient to shopping, recreational, schools and more.