1526 Grey Eagle Ct

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b2e712034 ---- Available SEPTEMBER 1ST. FURNISHED 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with an office/den that has a POOL and HEATED SPA at 2832 square feet in the community of Willow Ben. HUGE Family Room & a separate Living Room/Dining Room combination. Eat in kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, closet pantry, center island, lots of counter top space & plenty of cabinets. Large Master Bedroom with 2 walk in closets. Glass shower stall, double sinks & garden tub in Master Bathroom. All bedrooms nicely sized with closets. Open & spacious 3 way split floor plan with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, archways, neutral paint colors & ceiling fans throughout. Inside Utility Room with a laundry tub & a washer & dryer. 3 car garage door with opener, automatic sprinkler system, fenced yard & screened in pool with a large covered lanai. Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Pool service & lawn mowing service included in rent. This is a must see! NO CATS ALLOWED. 6 MONTHS RENT TERM AVAILABLE AT $2895 A MONTH. HOME AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED AT $2600 A MONTH FOR A 12 MONTHS LEASE TERM. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1, 2019.



$150 tenant admin fee, $50 per pet app fee, $250 non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent for 1st pet and $15 a month for 2nd pet.