Land O' Lakes, FL
1526 Grey Eagle Ct
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:52 PM

1526 Grey Eagle Ct

1526 Grey Eagle Court · No Longer Available
Land O' Lakes
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1526 Grey Eagle Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Willow Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b2e712034 ---- Available SEPTEMBER 1ST. FURNISHED 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with an office/den that has a POOL and HEATED SPA at 2832 square feet in the community of Willow Ben. HUGE Family Room & a separate Living Room/Dining Room combination. Eat in kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, closet pantry, center island, lots of counter top space & plenty of cabinets. Large Master Bedroom with 2 walk in closets. Glass shower stall, double sinks & garden tub in Master Bathroom. All bedrooms nicely sized with closets. Open & spacious 3 way split floor plan with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, archways, neutral paint colors & ceiling fans throughout. Inside Utility Room with a laundry tub & a washer & dryer. 3 car garage door with opener, automatic sprinkler system, fenced yard & screened in pool with a large covered lanai. Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Pool service & lawn mowing service included in rent. This is a must see! NO CATS ALLOWED. 6 MONTHS RENT TERM AVAILABLE AT $2895 A MONTH. HOME AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED AT $2600 A MONTH FOR A 12 MONTHS LEASE TERM. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1, 2019.

$150 tenant admin fee, $50 per pet pet app fee, $250 non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent for 1st pet and $15 a month for 2nd pet. 6 Months Breakfast Nook Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Courtyard Disposal Dryer Fence Furnishings Internet Ready Intrusion Alarm Island Pool Scenic View Stove Vaulted Ceilings Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups Washing Machine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Grey Eagle Ct have any available units?
1526 Grey Eagle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1526 Grey Eagle Ct have?
Some of 1526 Grey Eagle Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Grey Eagle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Grey Eagle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Grey Eagle Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 Grey Eagle Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1526 Grey Eagle Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1526 Grey Eagle Ct offers parking.
Does 1526 Grey Eagle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 Grey Eagle Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Grey Eagle Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1526 Grey Eagle Ct has a pool.
Does 1526 Grey Eagle Ct have accessible units?
No, 1526 Grey Eagle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Grey Eagle Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Grey Eagle Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 Grey Eagle Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1526 Grey Eagle Ct has units with air conditioning.
