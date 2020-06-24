1412 Windjammer Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in a nice community called Turtle Lakes on a freshly manicured lot, is this beautiful three bedroom home. Gorgeous backsplash in the kitchen with lots of lighting in cabinets. No carpet in the home. Master bathroom has a stand up shower. Plenty of space in the workshop in the back! Yard is huge! Home has a central vacuuming system!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance