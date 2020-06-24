All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Land O' Lakes, FL
1412 Windjammer Loop
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

1412 Windjammer Loop

1412 Windjammer Loop · No Longer Available
Land O' Lakes
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1412 Windjammer Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Turtle Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in a nice community called Turtle Lakes on a freshly manicured lot, is this beautiful three bedroom home. Gorgeous backsplash in the kitchen with lots of lighting in cabinets. No carpet in the home. Master bathroom has a stand up shower. Plenty of space in the workshop in the back! Yard is huge! Home has a central vacuuming system!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Windjammer Loop have any available units?
1412 Windjammer Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1412 Windjammer Loop have?
Some of 1412 Windjammer Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Windjammer Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Windjammer Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Windjammer Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Windjammer Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Windjammer Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Windjammer Loop offers parking.
Does 1412 Windjammer Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Windjammer Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Windjammer Loop have a pool?
No, 1412 Windjammer Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Windjammer Loop have accessible units?
No, 1412 Windjammer Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Windjammer Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Windjammer Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Windjammer Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1412 Windjammer Loop has units with air conditioning.
