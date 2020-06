1402 Avonwood Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 BEDROM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED YARD ON A CUL-DE-SAC STREET. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES (REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER) LOTS OF CABINETS, CLOSET PANTRY & CENTER ISLAND. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. GARDEN TUB, DOUBLE SINKS & GLASS SHOWER STALL IN MASTER BATH. NICELY SIZED BEDROOMS WITH AMPLE CLOSETS. SCREENED BACK LANAI WITH A SCENIC VIEW WITH NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS. 2 CAR GARAGE, INSIDE UTILITY ROOM & AN IRRIGATION SYSTEM. VAULTED CEILINGS, PLANT SHELVES & FANS THROUGHOUT. LOCATED CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & HIGHWAYS. Property Managed by a Florida licensed property management firm manages property. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.

** IMPORTANT- HOA REQUIRES 2 YEAR LEASE!!!**